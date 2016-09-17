President Obama’s Call with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Washington, DC - President Obama spoke with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They discussed the developments in Syria and the importance of bolstering the fight against ISIL and al-Qa’ida in Syria. They also discussed the urgency of stabilizing areas of Iraq liberated from ISIL. With regard to Yemen, the President expressed concern about renewed fighting.

He and the Crown Prince agreed on the need to press the parties to implement an immediate ceasefire and to reach a political settlement. The President expressed appreciation for the United Arab Emirates’ commitment to join other countries at the Leaders’ Summit on Refugees and announce initiatives to address the global refugee crisis. The two leaders agreed as well on the importance of addressing climate change, including by supporting a measure to reduce carbon emissions from aviation. The President and Crown Prince reaffirmed their determination to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in pursuit of a shared interests.