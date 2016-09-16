United States Breaks Ground on the New U.S. Embassy in Niamey, Niger

Washington, DC - In an important symbol of enduring friendship with the people of Niger, U.S. Ambassador Eunice Reddick, alongside local officials, broke ground today on the new U.S. Embassy in Niamey, Niger.

The multi-building complex will be situated on an 11-acre site in the neighborhood of Yantala Haut, and will include an office building, a Marine Security Guard residence, community facilities, and associated support facilities. Miller Hull Partnership of Seattle, Washington is the design architect and Page Southerland Page, Inc. of Washington, D.C. is the architect of record. B.L. Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama is the construction contractor.

Since 1999, as part of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program, the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO) has completed 133 new diplomatic facilities and has an additional 53 projects in design or under construction.

OBO’s mission is to provide safe, secure, and functional facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation, and support our staff in the achievement of U.S. foreign policy objectives. These facilities should represent American values and the best in American architecture, engineering, technology, sustainability, art, culture, and construction execution.