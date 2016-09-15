El Salvador's National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I send best wishes to the people of El Salvador as you mark the anniversary of your nation’s independence.

"The United States values its abiding friendship and the close family and commercial ties that exist between our two countries. My government is firmly committed to working closely with you as El Salvador seeks to expand economic opportunity, strengthen its democratic institutions, increase the security of its people, and uphold the rule of law.

"Salvadorans have a richly deserved reputation for hard work, courage, resilience, and a commitment to social justice. On this Independence Day, as you come together to celebrate your country and its heritage; I offer my congratulations and warmest hopes for a safe and prosperous future."