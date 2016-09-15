Secretary of State John Kerry to Attend Trilateral Meeting with Japanese, South Korean Counterparts on the Margins of UNGA

Washington, DC - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will attend a trilateral meeting with two of his counterparts, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se, on Sunday, September 18, 2016, in New York, N.Y.

The meeting, which will be hosted by Japan, will focus on trilateral cooperation, including the response to the September 9 North Korean nuclear test, and will continue the close coordination with these two important U.S. allies on shared regional and global priorities.