U.S.-Cuba Legal Cooperation Working Group to Meet in Havana

Washington, DC - The United States and Cuba will hold the first Legal Cooperation Technical Exchange in Havana, Cuba, today. The U.S. delegation will include working-level representatives from the Department of Justice, the Department of State, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Improving legal cooperation between our two countries has been one of several important topics discussed as part of the Law Enforcement Dialogue between the United States and Cuba. We welcome the opportunity to bring together technical experts to discuss this topic of common interest.