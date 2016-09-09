Tajikistan Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I congratulate the people of Tajikistan as you celebrate the 25th anniversary of your independence on September 9.

"As one of the first countries to recognize Tajikistan, the United States affirms its support for Tajikistan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Last November, President Rahmon graciously hosted me in Dushanbe, where I emphasized the United States’ commitment to working with Tajikistan on security, energy policy, and economic connectivity. The United States is committed to a long-term relationship that continues to support Tajikistan’s political and economic development by enhancing civil society, democratic engagement and economic opportunities for its citizens.

"I extend my best wishes to the people of Tajikistan on this historic day marking a quarter century of independence. The United States congratulates you and looks forward to a future of friendship and continued cooperation for the benefit of both our peoples."