Malaysia's Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I would like to congratulate the people of Malaysia as you celebrate your 59th anniversary of independence on August 31.

"In the second year since our leaders announced a Comprehensive Partnership between our two countries, we have reaffirmed longstanding trade and investment ties and enhanced joint efforts to protect the well-being of our citizens. Expanded opportunities for Malaysians and Americans from all walks of life to exchange views and work together has made us ever more aware of our shared belief in the importance of diversity and innovation to the promotion of prosperity and security across the globe.

"To Malaysians around the world, Hari Raya Kemerdekaan and best wishes in the year ahead."