United States Condemns Attacks in Paraguay

Washington, DC - The United States strongly condemns the August 27 ambush near Concepcion, Paraguay that killed eight Paraguayan military officials. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those killed and all those affected by this vicious attack.

The Government of Paraguay continues to investigate allegations that the Paraguayan People’s Army was behind the attack. As the investigation continues, the United States stands in solidarity with the people of Paraguay as they work to ensure security and safety for all Paraguayans throughout the country.