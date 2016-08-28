Special Envoy for Climate Change Travel to Cairo, Dubai, New Delhi, and Mumbai

Washington, DC - U.S. Special Envoy for Climate Change Dr. Jonathan Pershing travels August 27 - September 4 to Egypt, United Arab Emirates, and India.

On August 27-29, Special Envoy Pershing travels to Cairo, Egypt and Dubai, United Arab Emirates where he meets with government officials in both countries to discuss next steps to address global climate change, including: rapid entry-into-force of the Paris Agreement, implementation of countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions, mobilizing private sector finance for low-carbon climate resilient solutions and clean energy, and climate adaptation and resilience. With this year’s UNFCCC annual climate conference, COP-22, being held in Morocco in November, it is an important opportunity to highlight and encourage continued commitment to the climate agenda from leaders across Africa and the Middle East.



On August 29, Special Envoy Pershing will travel to New Delhi, India for the U.S.-India Strategic and Commercial Dialogue (S&CD) to discuss opportunities for continued leadership by both sides in implementing the Paris Agreement and in other multilateral climate fora as well as the importance of climate and clean energy cooperation in the U.S.-India relationship. Special Envoy Pershing will co-chair the U.S.-India Joint Working Group on Combating Climate Change on August 31 on the margins of the S&CD to review the progress made in the bilateral relationship on climate resilience, air quality, forestry, capacity building and clean energy, and to discuss opportunities for future collaboration in support of shared climate priorities.



On September 2, Special Envoy Pershing will travel to Mumbai, India for meetings with members of the finance sector on how to catalyze investment in clean energy.