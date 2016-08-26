Under Secretary Thomas Shannon To Travel to Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ramallah, Amman, Beirut

Washington, DC - On August 28-30, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon will travel to Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Ramallah. On August 28, Under Secretary Shannon will meet with Israeli officials, visit Yad Vashem and tour Jerusalem’s Old City. On August 30, Under Secretary Shannon will meet with Palestinian officials and members of Palestinian civil society in Ramallah, and will also meet with civil society members in Jerusalem.

Following his visit to Israel, Under Secretary Shannon will travel to Amman, Jordan on August 31, where he will meet with Jordanian government officials, business and community leaders, and U.S. Embassy personnel. Under Secretary Shannon will then travel to Beirut, Lebanon on September 1-2, where he will meet with leaders of Lebanon’s national and municipal institutions and engage with the Lebanese people.