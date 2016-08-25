Uruguay's Independence Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State John Kerry: "On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I congratulate the people of Uruguay as you celebrate the 191st anniversary of your nation’s independence on August 25.

"The United States places a high value on its enduring friendship with Uruguay, a friendship based on the many interests and values we share, including a mutual commitment to democracy, human rights, social justice, and peace. Together, we have worked steadily to build prosperity, increase trade, promote region wide economic growth, and equip our young people with the knowledge and skills they will need to compete successfully in the 21st century.

"The United States is also pleased to recognize Uruguay’s many contributions to UN peacekeeping operations and its service as a member of the UN Security Council for the 2016-17 term. We know that your country can be counted on to support international stability and to uphold the rule of law.

"On this special occasion, I wish all of you a feliz día de la independencia and a safe and rewarding year to come."