Play a ‘heads-up’ game for better hockey safety

Rochester, Minnesota - More than a half million kids play hockey in the U.S., and there’s an ongoing effort to keep them from getting hurt. The national governing body for the sport, USA Hockey, places a priority on educating players, coaches and parents on how to enjoy the sport safely.

Dr. Michael Stuart, a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, is the organization's chief medical officer. 'Heads Up, Don’t Duck' remains a very important initiative for USA Hockey," says Dr. Stuart, citing a successful part of a training program to help players avoid concussions and spinal cord injuries.

"Heads Up, Don’t Duck" was first launched several years ago after seven players suffered severe neck injuries in a single season – five of which involved spinal cord damage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcvXpOaezjc