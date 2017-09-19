Harlem Globetrotters Sports Envoys Visit Estonia and Lithuania

Washington, DC - Members of the legendary American basketball team Harlem Globetrotters are traveling September 19-30 as U.S. Department of State Sports Envoys to Estonia and Lithuania. These Sports Envoys are helping to bolster the United States’ cultural and social ties with the government and people of two long-standing partners and strong NATO Allies.

Represented by Anthony “Buckets” Blakes and Crissa “Ace” Jackson, the Harlem Globetrotters are renewing their rich history and partnership with the State Department, serving as Ambassadors of Goodwill, an initiative that dates back to the 1950s. During this visit, the players will showcase their basketball artistry and entertaining humor, while also sharing an important message about bullying prevention and character building with youth through the Globetrotters’ signature programs.

Heading into their 92nd season in 2018, the Globetrotters are a uniquely American phenomenon. They have introduced millions to the sport of basketball, while building mutual understanding in more than 120 countries and territories on six continents.

Since 2003, the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs has sent more than 250 U.S. athletes to more than 85 countries on Sports Envoy programs.