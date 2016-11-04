San Diego Fans told only clear plastic bags allowed; beware of fraudulent tickets

San Diego, California - Fans attending Sunday’s game between the Chargers and Tennessee Titans at Qualcomm Stadium are reminded that only the following may be carried into NFL stadiums:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.” (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are available through club merchandise outlets or at nflshop.com)

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (no larger than 4.5”x 6.5”), with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options.

An exception will be made for medically-needed items after proper inspection at gate entrances.

Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, seat cushions, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

BEWARE OF FRAUDULENT TICKETS

The Chargers and San Diego Police Department are warning fans to be mindful of the existence of an increased dispersal of fraudulent tickets. The Chargers stress that the only way to assure ticket authenticity is to purchase tickets directly through the team, Chargers.com, Ticketmaster or the NFL’s official resale provider – NFL.com/TicketExchange. Tickets obtained from other sources run the risk of being counterfeit.

ARRIVE EARLY

For fans driving to the game, the parking lot will open at 9:00 a.m., four hours before kickoff. The parking lot is expected to fill early. Fans are encouraged to carpool or use public transportation to get to the stadium. Fans can follow @chargersgameday on Twitter for traffic, Trolley and parking lot updates from the stadium.

All important game-day information on overflow parking and a variety of modes of public transportation can be found at www.Chargers.com/gameday, including Overflow Parking, The San Diego Trolley, and Bus, Train and Coaster information.

Fans planning to ride the Trolley should plan to take early trains as cars could fill up in both directions to the stadium as early as 11:30. The Trolley plans to add extra cars but they tend to fill up quickly on game days.

For fans driving to the game, tailgating is allowed only in your own parking space. Police will issue citations to fans whose tailgate parties infringe on neighboring parking spaces or parties which block sidewalk and pedestrian areas. Glass bottles are not allowed in the parking lot.

PARTY PRE-GAME IN THE BUD LIGHT POWER PARTY

The Chargers Power Party is a great option for fans looking for a pregame tailgate experience without all the hassle. Located in the Qualcomm Stadium parking lot (Sections E2-F2), the Power Party is a hot spot for all Chargers fans. The Power Party features games from around the NFL on JumboTron screens, as well as on TVs located in the sports bar area. Fans can also enjoy delicious concessions and ice-cold Bud Light. The Power Party also features live entertainment, appearances from the Charger Girls and much more. The Power Party is open prior to every regular season home game.

NO-SMOKING POLICY

Per San Diego Municipal Code, Qualcomm Stadium is a smoke-free facility. Smoking is prohibited inside all areas of Qualcomm Stadium. Fans who continue to smoke inside the stadium will be subject to ejection.