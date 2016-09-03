President Obama Announces Presidential Delegation to Attend the Opening Ceremony of the 2016 Paralympic Summer Games

Washington, DC - President Barack Obama today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the Opening Ceremony of the 2016 Paralympic Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Federative Republic of Brazil.

Presidential Delegation to the Opening Ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Paralympic Summer Games

The Opening Ceremony of the 2016 Paralympic Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Federative Republic of Brazil will be held on September 7, 2016.

The delegation will attend athletic events, meet with U.S. athletes, and attend the Opening Ceremony.

The Honorable Sylvia Burwell, Secretary of Health and Human Services, will lead the delegation.

Members of the Presidential Delegation