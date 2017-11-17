FTC Issues Agency Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2017

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission issued its Fiscal Year 2017 Agency Financial Report, which describes the strong fiscal management and key program performance of the agency during the past year. The report highlights FTC accomplishments in its missions of protecting consumers and promoting competition, and reaffirms the agency’s commitment to efficient and effective stewardship of taxpayer resources.

Prepared in accordance with OMB Circular A-136, this report includes annual audited financial statements, as well as the Office of the Inspector General’s assessment of the FTC’s key management accomplishments and opportunities for performance improvements. The FTC’s FY 2017 independent financial statement audit marks the FTC’s 21st consecutive unmodified opinion, the highest audit opinion available.

The report is being submitted to Congress and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, as required under the Chief Financial Officers Act of 1990 (amended by the Reports Consolidation Act of 2000), the Government Management Reform Act of 1994, the Accountability of Tax Dollars Act of 2002, and the Annual Management Reports under the Government Corporations Control Act.

The Commission vote to release the Performance and Agency Mission Challenges sections of the report was 2-0. (FTC File No. P859900, the staff contact is Joseph O’Leska, Office of the Executive Director, 202-326-2716.)