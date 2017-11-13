Free webinar for tax professionals: Data breach response and recovery

Washington, DC - You’re a tax professional and you’ve just learned that your business experienced a data breach. Whether hackers took client information from your server, an insider stole client information, or the information was exposed inadvertently, you’re probably wondering what to do next.

Join experts from the Internal Revenue Service, the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), and the Federal Trade Commission as they examine how to prepare for, respond to, and recover from a data breach. Discussion will cover response planning and communications; notification requirements and procedures; and developing a recovery plan to help your business get back on track.

Cybersecurity for Tax Professionals – Part 4: Respond/Recover is the final webinar in a four-part series based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework core principles of Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. The free webinar is set for 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 15th. Register at the NATP website.

If you missed any webinar in the series, you can view it on-demand for free. Tax professionals can earn a continuing professional education (CPE) credit, but whether or not you’re a tax professional, you’re welcome to watch.

Part 1: Identify, focuses on recognizing data security vulnerabilities that tax professionals face. Part 2: Protect, highlights ways to protect your clients’ data. Part 3: Detect, examines tools and procedures that can alert you to a cyberattack and help you react quickly to limit the harm.

Want to get started right away? Check out Data Breach Response: A Guide for Business, which includes a model data breach notification letter. You also can watch our video about responding to a data breach.