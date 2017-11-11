Introduction of the Senate Tax Bill

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump applauds the Senate Finance Committee for introducing their companion to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which is another important step toward providing historic tax relief for the American people.

The President is encouraged that the House and Senate have shown great unity in achieving our common goals of delivering middle-class tax relief, simplifying the burdensome tax code, and empowering American businesses to create more jobs, increase wages, and compete in the global economy. We will continue working with Congress to deliver tax cuts and reforms for hardworking Americans by the end of the year.