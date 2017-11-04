CBP Announces the Expansion of Global Entry Eligibility to Taiwan Passport Holders and the Expansion of Taiwan’s e-Gate Program to U.S. Citizen Trusted Travelers

Washington, DC - U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced today the expansion of Global Entry eligibility to Taiwan passport holders and the expansion of Taiwan’s trusted traveler program, e-Gate, to U.S. citizens enrolled in a CBP Trusted Traveler Program. Global Entry and e-Gate allow expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers. Taiwan passport holders can apply for Global Entry beginning on November 1.

"CBP is pleased to offer our flagship Trusted Traveler Program to Taiwan passport holders and we are honored that the United States is the first country to benefit from membership in Taiwan’s e-Gate program,” said Acting CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan. “Programs like Global Entry and the Taiwan e-Gate program allow our officers to focus more on travelers we do not know while at the same time efficiently and securely facilitating low-risk travelers.”

Currently available at 54 U.S. airports and 15 Preclearance locations around the world, Global Entry streamlines the international arrivals process at airports for trusted travelers. The more than 4.7 million Global Entry members bypass traditional CBP inspection lines and use an automated kiosk to complete their admission to the United States. As an added benefit, Global Entry members are also eligible to participate in the TSA Pre✓™ expedited screening program.

e-Gate is an automated border control system available to registered travelers to expedite entry into Taiwan. U.S. citizens who are members of a CBP Trusted Traveler Program (Global Entry, NEXUS or SENTRI) are eligible to register for e-Gate. To enroll, U.S. citizen Trusted Travelers are required to present a valid passport and have their photo and index fingerprints taken by the Taiwan National Immigration Agency at an enrollment counter in Taiwan. The application fee for e-Gate is 3,000 NT (approximately $100).

U.S. citizens, U.S nationals and U.S. Lawful Permanent Residents may apply for Global Entry as well as passport holders from Argentina, Colombia, Germany, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and now Taiwan. Canadian citizens and residents enrolled in NEXUS may also use the Global Entry kiosks.

Interested travelers apply through the Trusted Traveler Programs website. The non-refundable application fee for a five-year Global Entry membership is $100 and applications must be submitted online. Once the applicant successfully passes a background check, a CBP officer will conduct an interview with the applicant at one of the more than 100 Global Entry Enrollment Centers located throughout the U.S., Canada, and Qatar or at an Enrollment on Arrival location and then make a final eligibility determination.

While the goal of Global Entry is to speed travelers through the process, members may be selected for further examination when entering the United States. Any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in appropriate enforcement action and may result in the revocation of the traveler’s membership privileges.

Visit CBP’s Global Entry website for more information on the Global Entry Program and Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency website for more information on e-Gate.