Deputy Secretary Sullivan Address in Support of the Minnesota-USA 2023 Expo Bid

Washington, DC - As announced on October 26, Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan will travel to Paris, France to address the 162nd Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) General Assembly in support of the United States’ bid to host the 2023 World’s Fair in Minnesota.

The United States is one of three countries competing to host the 2022/2023 World’s Fair. Minnesota’s proposed specialized exposition would take place between May and August 2023 under the banner “Healthy People, Healthy Planet” focusing on health, wellness, and medical technology. The member states of the BIE, an international organization based in Paris, will select the host city during its General Assembly on November 15. The United States is once again a member of the BIE, following the passage of legislation signed by President Trump on May 8, 2017 (P.L. 115-32).