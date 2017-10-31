U.S. Department of State Opens Applications for Boldline, an Accelerator Program for Public-Private Partnerships

Washington, DC - The U.S. Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships (S/GP), has opened the application process for the first Boldline P3 Accelerator, which will support and scale innovative public-private partnerships (P3s) from around the world. The competition is open to participants from the public, private, philanthropic, and civil society sectors who are addressing or seeking to address global issues through collaboration.

The accelerator is designed to inspire and challenge these diverse institutions and connect their partnership-building efforts in order to enable their endeavors to become more competitive, scalable, and sustainable.

Boldline is inspired by various venture accelerator programs but is uniquely dedicated to scaling up social good public-private partnerships that are solving or addressing pressing global challenges. The main goal of Boldline is to build and deploy strategic connections and collaborations aimed at: a) strengthening the global partnership building ecosystem; b) promoting and facilitating connectivity between the private sector and governments; and c) fostering innovative partnership business models. Boldline seeks to take the often dotted lines (or gaps) between sectors and, by cultivating public-private partnerships, create a bold line between them.

Applications are being accepted online at https://www.challenge.gov/agency/department-of-state-boldline-accelerator/. The deadline to submit applications is November 29, 2017. Selected participants will be notified in December, with the week-long accelerator to run in February 2018. The P3s will be presented at the upcoming Global Partnerships Week Forum on March 5 at the U.S. Institute of Peace.

For additional information, please contact S/GP at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.