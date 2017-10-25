Secretary Tillerson on Executive Order 13780, Section 6(a)

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "President Trump’s Executive Order (EO) 13780, Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into the United States, was issued in order to protect Americans by addressing weaknesses in our visa program and refugee vetting system. We are taking new steps to eliminate vulnerabilities in our refugee vetting process that those who would bring harm to our homeland can exploit for destructive ends.

"The Trump Administration remains committed to a comprehensive and compassionate refugee policy, and these new measures will ensure the United States can continue to help some of the world’s most vulnerable people without compromising the safety and security of the American people."