Zambia National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, congratulations to the people of Zambia as you celebrate the 53rd anniversary of your nation’s independence.

"Over the last 53 years, we have seen Zambia’s continued development as a nation that shares many common values and interests with the United States. Zambia continues to be a strong regional leader in fostering peace and security. As a country, you have made remarkable strides in fighting HIV/AIDS. We applaud your history of democracy and democratic transitions and vision for achieving broad economic growth. Your country’s future rests on continued advancement in all of these areas, including constructive dialogue, reconciliation, and respect for due process and civil rights. The United States stands as a ready partner with the Zambian people as you chart your way forward.

"Best wishes to all Zambians on this day of your commemoration."