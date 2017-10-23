Navy Announces Self-Service Capability for Processing Emergency Contact and Dependency Information in NSIPS

Washington, DC - As part of the ongoing process of personnel systems modernization, the Navy announced the rollout plan to implement a self-service capability for processing emergency contact and dependency information through the Record of Emergency Data/Dependency Application in NAVADMIN 254/17.

RED/DA is one process accessed within the Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System (NSIPS) Electronic Service Record (ESR) self-service application with the capacity to produce the DD Form 93 (Record of Emergency Data) and the NAVPERS 1070/602 (Dependency Application), accessible at https://nsipsprod.nmci.navy.mil/.



The online process will give active and Reserve component Sailors more control over the ability to update their record of emergency data and reduce the processing time of dependency application.



Phased implementation of RED/DA began the week of Oct. 16. The remaining site locations and Navy Reserve Activity units will begin implementation based on a phased approach per the training schedules below.



* Southeast Region: Jacksonville & Pensacola, Florida, Kings Bay, Georgia, Gulfport, Mississippi & Charleston, South Carolina Oct. 16-20, 2017

* Northwest Region: Whidbey Island, Everett & Kitsap, Washington Oct. 30 - Nov. 3, 2017

* Southwest Region: San Diego, North Island, Point Loma, Camp Pendleton, Port Hueneme, Lemoore, California & Fallon, Nevada Nov. 13-22, 2017

* Northeast Region: Personnel Support Detachment Washington, DC, Patuxent River, Fort Meade, Bethesda, Maryland, New London, Connecticut & Newport, Rhode Island Nov. 27 - Dec. 4, 2017

* Midwest Region: San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Texas & Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Jan. 8-12, 2018

* Mideast Norfolk Region: Oceana, Norfolk & Little Creek, Virginia Jan. 22-26, 2018

* Europe & Middle East Region: Naples Sigonella, Rota, & Bahrain Jan. 22-31, 2018

* Far East: Atsugi, Chinhae, Yokosuka, & Misawa, Japan Feb. 5-9, 2018

* Far East: Iwakuni, Sasebo & Okinawa, Japan Feb. 12-16, 2018

* Guam & Pearl Harbor, Hawaii Feb. 20-23, 2018

* Great Lakes, Illinois Mar.12-16, 2018