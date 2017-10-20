USS Preble, USS Halsey Depart Pearl Harbor for Deployment

Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii - The guided-missile destroyers USS Preble (DDG 88) and USS Halsey (DDG 97) departed Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii for a regularly-scheduled deployment, Monday.

Preble, with embarked helicopter detachment from Helicopter Maritime Squadron (HSM) 37, and Halsey will join the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, along with the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), and guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102) for a routine deployment to conduct maritime security, forward presence, and theater security operations in the 7th and 5th fleet areas of responsibility.



"The U.S. Navy carrier strike group is the most versatile, capable force at sea," said Rear Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, CSG 9. "After nearly a year of training and integration exercises, the entire team is ready as a warfighting force and ready to carry out the nation's tasking."



Preble last deployed from March to October of 2015. This is Halsey's first deployment with Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG).



"The crew has done a lot of hard work to prepare ourselves for deployment with the strike group," said Cmdr. David Reyes, Halsey's commanding officer. "Team Halsey is confident and focused on accomplishing the mission that we have successfully trained for. We are ready to answer all bells."



TRCSG's deployment is an example of the U.S. Navy's routine presence in waters around the globe, displaying commitment to stability, regional cooperation and economic prosperity for all nations.



Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego for a regularly scheduled deployment, Oct. 6, to the U.S. 7th and 5th Fleet areas of responsibility in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts.



Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is part of U.S. 3rd Fleet, which leads naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. 3rd Fleet constantly coordinates with U.S. 7th Fleet to plan and execute missions based on their complementary strengths to promote ongoing peace, security, and stability throughout the entire Pacific theater of operations.