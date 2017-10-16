Issuance of Presidential Permit to Enbridge Energy, L.P. for Line 67 Pipeline

Washington, DC - A Presidential permit has been issued to Enbridge Energy, L.P. (“Enbridge”) authorizing Enbridge to increase transport up to a full design capacity of approximately 890,000 barrels per day of crude oil and other hydrocarbons across a three-mile segment at the U.S.-Canada border near Neche, North Dakota, through an existing Enbridge terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

The pipeline was originally permitted in 2009 and constructed in 2010. This new permit was signed and issued by Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Judith G. Garber, exercising the authorities of the Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment.

The Department of State reviewed Enbridge’s application in accordance with Executive Order 13337 (April 30, 2004). In making the determination that issuance of this permit would serve the national interest, the Acting Assistant Secretary considered a broad range of factors, including but not limited to foreign policy; energy security; environmental, cultural, and economic impacts; and compliance with applicable law and policy.