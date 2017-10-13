President Donald J. Trump on the 242nd Birthday of the United States Navy

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump: "As Commander in Chief of our Armed Forces, it is an honor to celebrate the 242nd birthday of the United States Navy.

"Today, we recognize generations of brave men and women who have served in the United States Navy. Through their courage, selfless service, and unmatched professionalism, America’s sailors have projected American power on the seas, on land, and in the air. Today, the Navy continues to deter our enemies and confront the threats posed by terrorists and rogue nations around the world.

"As we proudly celebrate the legacy of our Navy, we are all reminded of the duty we share to support our service members, military families, and veterans. Earlier this year, I commissioned the USS Gerald R. Ford into service—marking our Nation’s renewed commitment to providing our military with the tools and technology needed to preserve peace and win any war.

"We are making progress on this commitment, but we remain forever indebted to all who serve and sacrifice, Non Sibi Sed Patriae - Not For Self, But For Country. I proudly salute these American heroes, especially those who gave their lives in defense of our Nation.

"May God bless the men and women of our great Navy and all our Armed Forces. And may He continue to bless the United States of America."