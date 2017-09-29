Border Patrol Agents Arrest 2 MS-13 Gang Members

Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Nogales and Tucson stations arrested two previously deported MS-13 gang members during separate incidents Saturday and Monday.

Agents arrested Eugenio Franco, a 31-year-old Mexican national, shortly after he illegally crossed the U.S. border west of Nogales just before noon on Saturday.

Late Monday morning, Tucson Station agents arrested Julio Santos, a 41-year-old national of El Salvador, shortly after he entered the country illegally through the desert near Arivaca, Arizona.