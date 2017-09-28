FTC Sending Refund Checks Totaling More Than $210,000 to Consumers Who Bought Elimidrol ‘Opiate Withdrawal’ Product

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission is mailing 5,379 refund checks totaling more than $210,000 to people who bought Elimidrol, a product marketed by Sunrise Nutraceuticals, LLC, as an effective treatment for opiate addiction withdrawal. The average refund amount is $39.

According to the FTC’s November 2015 complaint, Sunrise, based in Boca Raton, Florida, deceptively claimed that Elimidrol, a powdered drink mix consisting of herbs and other compounds, could alleviate opiate withdrawal symptoms and increase a user’s likelihood of overcoming opiate addiction. Under the court order settling the FTC’s charges, Sunrise was barred from making such unsubstantiated health and efficacy claims, and agreed to pay $235,000 for consumer refunds.

Rust Consulting, Inc., the refund administrator for this matter, will begin mailing refund checks today. The checks must be cashed by November 27, 2017, or they will become void. Recipients should note that the FTC never requires consumers to pay money or provide information to cash refund checks. If you have questions, please call 1-866-880-0103.