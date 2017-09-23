Navy Awards Contract for Columbia Class Submarine Development

Washington, DC - The Navy awarded a $5.1 billion contract to General Dynamics Electric Boat for Integrated Product and Process Development (IPPD) of the Columbia Class submarine this week.

The IPPD contract award is for the design, completion, component and technology development and prototyping efforts for the Columbia Class Fleet Ballistic Missile Submarines (SSBNs). This work will also include United Kingdom unique efforts related to the common missile compartment.



"The Columbia class submarine is the most important acquisition program the Navy has today," said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. "This contract represents a significant investment in maintaining our strategic deterrent into the future, as well as our ongoing partnership with the United Kingdom."



The contract award follows a successful Milestone B (MS B) approval Jan. 4 2017.



MS B formally initiated the Columbia Program entry into the Engineering and Manufacturing Development Phase.



"Awarding this contract is an important step in ensuring an on-time construction start in FY 2021," said Rear Adm. David Goggins, Columbia Class Program manager. "The Navy and our industry partners are excited to begin this important phase of the Navy's number one acquisition priority."



The 12-ship Columbia Class will replace the existing Ohio Class nuclear ballistic submarine force, which provides our Nation with a credible and survivable sea-based strategic deterrent. The first patrol of the lead ship, SSBN 826, is scheduled for fiscal year 2031.



The Columbia Class Program is managed by Program Executive Office (PEO) Submarines. PEO Submarines focuses on the design, construction, delivery and conversion of submarines and advanced undersea and anti-submarine systems, including Special Operations Forces delivery systems, submarine rescue systems, torpedoes, towed acoustics sensors, and unique submarine sonar, control, imaging and electronic warfare systems.