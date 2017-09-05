Congressman Juan Vargas Blasts President Trump for Terminating the DACA Program

Washington, DC - Congressman Juan Vargas (CA-51) released this statement following President Trump’s decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“President Trump is advancing his extremist, anti-immigrant agenda by terminating the DACA program and breaking a promise our country made to nearly 800,000 DREAMers.

“Before DACA, young people brought to this country as children were forced to live in the shadows with the fear of being separated from their families and deported from the country they call home. DACA gave these DREAMers an opportunity to step forward with hope, go through a background check process, and have the ability to work legally, get an education, serve the country they love, and make many positive contributions to their communities.

“By terminating DACA, President Trump is undermining a successful program and ignoring bipartisan efforts to support DREAMers. The President and his Administration are betraying the values that make America great and turning the lives of families across the country into a nightmare. Congress must act and pass legislation that will protect these young people from a President who is attempting to put an end to their American dream.”

Vargas represents California’s 51st Congressional District which includes the southern portion of San Diego County, all of Imperial County and California’s entire U.S.-Mexico border. Vargas was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 and is currently serving his third term in Congress. He serves on the House Financial Services Committee.