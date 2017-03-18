Buy American and Hire American for the United States Automobile Industry

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump announced that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are reinstating the Midterm Evaluation of the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) and greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) standards for the automotive industry.

The NHTSA will work with the EPA to use a data-driven process to conduct the Midterm Evaluation of the CAFE-GHG standards according to its original timetable. The Obama Administration broke its promise to automakers and rushed the Midterm Evaluation to a premature conclusion earlier this year.

Reinstating the Midterm Evaluation ensures that regulators will rely on the best available data and information, which the previous administration ignored.

By reinstating the Midterm Evaluation, the Trump Administration will examine, and if necessary, revise, the regulations on auto manufacturers and the attendant costs passed on to consumers. Last year, the EPA estimated it would cost $200 billion to comply with CAFE-GHG standards from 2012-2025.



PARTNERING WITH CAR COMPANIES: Under President Trump, automakers are bringing jobs back to America.

Ford announced it was canceling a plant in Mexico, while adding 700 jobs in Michigan.

General Motors announced it plans to invest $1 billion in the United States, creating over 1,000 new jobs.

Fiat Chrysler announced it was investing $1 billion to modernize two plants in the United States, creating 2,000 jobs.

CUTTING RED TAPE: President Trump is building on his past success rolling back excessive regulations that burden businesses, workers, and families.

President Trump directed each agency to establish a Regulatory Reform Task Force to identify costly and unnecessary regulations in need of modification or repeal.

President Trump has required that for every new Federal regulation, two existing regulations be eliminated.

President Trump directed the Department of Commerce to streamline Federal permitting processes for domestic manufacturing and to reduce regulatory burdens on domestic manufacturers.

President Trump signed legislation, House Joint Resolution 38, to prevent the burdensome “Stream Protection Rule” from causing further harm to the coal industry.

President Trump ordered the review of the “Clean Water Rule: Definition of Waters of the United States,” known as the WOTUS rule, to evaluate whether it is stifling economic growth or job creation.

FOLLOWING THROUGH: President Trump is following through on his promise to the American auto workers.