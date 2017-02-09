White House Director of Legislative Affairs Announces Legislative Affairs House Staff Appointments

Washington, DC - President Trump’s Director of Legislative Affairs Marc T. Short announced the following additions to the Legislative Affairs House staff team.
“I’m honored to work alongside impressive individuals committed to advancing the President’s agenda,” Short said. “With extensive experience and relationships on Capitol Hill, they offer abundant knowledge and valuable insight that will undoubtedly play a vital role within Legislative Affairs. I look forward to working with them in supporting this Administration and our country.”
- Jonathan Hiler will serve as Assistant to the Vice President, Director of Legislative Affairs.
- Joyce Meyer will serve as Deputy Assistant to the President and House Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs.
- Alex Angelson will serve as Special Assistant to the President and House Special Assistant.
- Ben Howard will serve as Special Assistant to the President and House Special Assistant.
- Tim Pataki will serve as Special Assistant to the President and House Special Assistant.
- Cindy Simms will serve as Special Assistant to the President and House Special Assistant.
- Paul Teller will serve as Special Assistant to the President and House Special Assistant.