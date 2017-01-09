Completion of the U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion

Washington, DC - U.S. Secretary of State John F. Kerry, joined by former Secretaries of State Madeleine K. Albright, Colin L. Powell, and Hillary Rodham Clinton, will deliver remarks at a reception celebrating the completion of the U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

The event will take place at the new Diplomacy Center Pavilion at the Department of State, located at the State Department’s 21st Street Entrance. The former Secretaries will also make brief remarks.

The U.S. Diplomacy Center will be a 40,000 square foot, state-of-the-art museum and education center dedicated to telling the story of American diplomacy. Visitors will explore the role of diplomacy through interactive exhibits, compelling artifacts, hands-on education programs, and diplomatic simulations.