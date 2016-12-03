President Barack Obama Signs Pennsylvania Disaster Declaration

Washington, DC - The President Friday declared a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and ordered federal aid to supplement commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the area affected by severe storms and flooding during the period of October 20-21, 2016.

Federal funding is available to commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in the counties of Bradford, Centre, Lycoming, and Sullivan.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for all counties within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

W. Craig Fugate, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Steven S. Ward as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.

FEMA said additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the commonwealth and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.