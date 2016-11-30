FTC Grants Partial Exemption to Fuel Rating Rule Labeling Requirements

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission has granted Gilbarco Inc. and other ethanol flex fuel retailers a partial exemption to its Fuel Rating Rule labeling requirements. Specifically, the exemption permits retailers to reduce slightly the required label size when disclosing the ethanol content of ethanol flex fuels on the fuel selection buttons on retail pumps. Gilbarco, a retail fuel pump manufacturer, petitioned the agency for the exemption. The Commission previously granted similar exemptions for octane labels placed on fuel selection buttons.

The Commission vote to approve the Federal Register Notice announcing the grant of partial exemption was 3-0.