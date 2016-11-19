The United States’ Commitment to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative

Washington, DC - The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) has set a global standard designed to help promote the open and accountable management of extractive industry resources. With 51 countries implementing the standard, including the United States, the EITI is working to strengthen citizens’ understanding of their country’s oil, gas, and mining sectors by promoting the disclosure of extractive industry revenues paid by companies and received by governments.

By increasing transparency and accountability in the extractives sector, the EITI is helping countries to improve governance, attract investment, and combat corruption and mismanagement so that citizens benefit from their country’s natural resources. As one of the first global multi-stakeholder initiatives, the EITI has robust participation from governments, companies, and civil society from each EITI implementing country.

The United States has long supported the mission of EITI, including by sitting on its international Board and by making financial contributions to support EITI implementation around the world. These global efforts include:

Promotion and support of EITI as a key component of U.S. foreign policy efforts to combat corruption and advance transparency, especially as it includes and impacts the extractive industry. Through the State Department, the United States has strongly supported EITI since its inception in 2002 and played a key role in shaping it into a global standard. Through State Department representation on the EITI Board and committees, the United States has worked to expand EITI participation, maintain and adapt the EITI Standard to keep pace with changing global norms, and ensure robust review and compliance mechanisms for countries seeking EITI validation.

Bolstering recognition of EITI in multilateral fora including the G-7 and the G-20. U.S. engagement also inspired others, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Mexico, and Australia to implement the EITI. The U.S. decision to join EITI advanced the mainstreaming of EITI principles and has demonstrated that a strong commitment to transparency and accountability principles applies equally to developed and developing countries.

Support to the multilateral World Bank-managed EITI Donor Trust Fund, including $13.5 million in funding to support technical assistance and grants to strengthen national EITI secretariats, which are critically important to coordinating EITI implementation at the country level.

Targeted, country-led bilateral support for EITI implementation through USAID Missions, including $14.5 million to support EITI candidacy, implementation, and civil society outreach. U.S. bilateral assistance has led to notable results, with activities in a diverse array of countries ranging from training country EITI multi-stakeholder groups (MSGs), to supporting civil society organizations advocacy and participation, to working with indigenous groups to reduce conflict over extractives.

Pioneering efforts to measure and maintain the impacts of EITI through $2.8 million in international civil society organization support, research, and peer learning and exchange activities.

In addition to its global benefits, the Obama Administration believes that the EITI can make a valuable contribution to citizen understanding of the extractives industry here in the United States. The data disclosed through the EITI highlights the value of industry contributions to the U.S. government and helps ensure the full and fair return to the American people for the use of its public resources.

Since President Obama announced in 2011 that the United States would also implement the EITI domestically, the United States has: