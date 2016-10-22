President Obama Announces More Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - Friday, President Barack Obama announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key Administration post:

Richard Stengel – Member and Chairman, Broadcasting Board of Governors

President Obama also announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key Administration posts:

Tam O’Shaughnessy – Member, Advisory Board of the National Air and Space Museum

Amanda Wright Lane – Member, Advisory Board of the National Air and Space Museum

Susan Hayman – Member, Board of Visitors to the United States Merchant Marine Academy

Jacob Horowitz – Member, Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

Jim St. Germain – Member, Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

Francisco A. Villarruel – Member, Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

Tawara D. Goode – Member, President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities

Rebecca S. Salon – Member, President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities

President Obama said, “I am proud that such experienced and committed individuals have agreed to serve the American people in these important roles. I look forward to working with them.”

President Obama announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key Administration post:

Richard Stengel, Nominee for Member and Chairman, Broadcasting Board of Governors

Richard Stengel is Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, a position he has held since 2014. Mr. Stengel served as Managing Editor of TIME from 2006 to 2013 and President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia from 2004 to 2006. Mr. Stengel was the Ferris Professor of Journalism at Princeton University in 1999. From 1992 to 1994, he collaborated with Nelson Mandela on his autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom. Mr. Stengel has written for many publications and is the author of several books. He began his career at TIME in 1981 as a writer and correspondent. Mr. Stengel received a B.A. from Princeton University and was a Rhodes Scholar at Christ Church at the University of Oxford.

President Obama announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key Administration posts:

Dr. Tam O’Shaughnessy, Appointee for Member, Advisory Board of the National Air and Space Museum

Dr. Tam O’Shaughnessy is Executive Director of Sally Ride Science at the University of California, San Diego and Co-Founder of Sally Ride Science, Inc., positions she has held since 2015 and 2001, respectively. Dr. O’Shaughnessy is also Associate Professor Emeritus at San Diego State University, where she has worked since 2007. Previously, Dr. O’Shaughnessy was Associate Professor at San Diego State University from 2002 to 2007, and Assistant Professor at Georgia State University from 1998 to 2001. She is a published author of children’s science books and is the surviving partner of Dr. Sally Ride, the first American woman to fly in space. Dr. O’Shaughnessy received a B.A. and M.S. from Georgia State University and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Riverside.

Amanda Wright Lane, Appointee for Member, Advisory Board of the National Air and Space Museum

Amanda Wright Lane is a Trustee for The Wright Brothers Family Foundation, a position she has held since 1999. Ms. Wright Lane serves on the boards of the National Aviation Heritage Alliance, Wright-Dunbar, Inc., and First Flight Foundation, positions she has held since 2004, 2006, and 2008, respectively. She previously served on the board of Dayton History from 2006 to 2011. Ms. Wright Lane is the great-grandniece of Orville and Wilbur Wright. In 2008, she was awarded the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Public Service Award. Ms. Wright Lane received a B.S. from Miami University of Ohio.

Susan Hayman, Appointee for Member, Board of Visitors to the United States Merchant Marine Academy

Susan Hayman serves as Vice President of Health, Safety, Quality and the Environment (HSQE) and External Affairs at Foss Maritime Company in Washington, a position she has held since 2013. She previously served as Vice President of Environmental and Government Affairs at Foss Maritime Company from 2008 to 2013, and Vice President of HSQE from 2006 to 2008. Prior to that, she worked for Massport in Massachusetts as an independent consultant and Acting Deputy Port Director of Operations from 2005 to 2006 and for Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico as an independent consultant in 2005. Before that, she worked in multiple positions for APL Limited in California, including as Vice President of Environmental Affairs from 2003 to 2005, Vice President of Security in 2002, Vice President and Managing Director for Central Europe from 2001 to 2002, Vice-President of Operations for Europe from 1999 to 2001, and Director of Terminal Operations from 1998 to 1999. Previous to that, she worked in multiple positions for Matson Navigation Company. She currently serves in multiple leadership positions within the Maritime Industry, including as Executive Board member of the Ship Operations Cooperative Program, Chairman of the American Petroleum Institute Marine Committee, Policy Chairperson of the Chamber of Shipping of America, and Pacific Region Board Member of the American Waterways Operators. This year, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx appointed her to be a Representative Member on the Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee. Ms. Hayman received a B.A. from the United States Merchant Marine Academy and an M.B.A from Harvard Business School.

Jacob Horowitz, Appointee for Member, Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

Jacob Horowitz is Policy Director for the Public Safety Performance Project at The Pew Charitable Trusts, a position he has held since 2012. Mr. Horowitz served as Manager and Senior Associate at The Pew Charitable Trusts from 2009 to 2012 and 2006 to 2009, respectively. He was a Legislative Fellow in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006 and was a Social Science Analyst at the National Institute of Justice at the U.S. Department of Justice from 2004 to 2006. Mr. Horowitz received a B.A. from Reed College and an M.P.P from the John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Jim St. Germain, Appointee for Member, Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

Jim St. Germain is Residential Care Advocate for New York City’s Administration for Children Services and Co-Founder and Chairperson of Preparing Leaders of Tomorrow, Inc., positions he has held since 2014 and 2013, respectively. Mr. St. Germain was a Youth Care Counselor at Boys Town New York from 2011 to 2014 and a Youth Advocate at Mental Health Association, Inc., in 2010. He is on the board of the National Juvenile Defender Center and previously served on the Juvenile Justice Board at the Vera Institute of Justice. Mr. St. Germain received an A.S. from the Borough of Manhattan Community College and a B.A. from John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Dr. Francisco A. Villarruel, Appointee for Member, Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

Dr. Francisco A. Villarruel is Associate Chair for Education and Outreach at Michigan State University (MSU), a position he has held since 2015. Dr. Villarruel is also Professor and University Outreach and Engagement Senior Fellow at MSU, positions he has held since 2003 and 2002, respectively. He has held numerous positions at MSU since 1988, including Acting Director of the Julian Samora Research Institute, Associate Professor, and Assistant to the Director for Diversity and Technology Initiatives. Dr. Villarruel serves on the Board of Directors for the Campaign for Youth Justice and the Michigan Council on Crime and Delinquency and the National Center for Victims of Crime. He is a founding member of the National Alianza for Latino Youth Justice. Dr. Villarruel received a B.A. from the University of Michigan and an M.S. and Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Tawara D. Goode, Appointee for Member, President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities

Tawara D. Goode is Director of the National Center for Cultural Competence and Associate Director of the University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities at Georgetown University Center for Child and Human Development, where she has worked since 1977. Ms. Goode is also an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the Georgetown University Medical Center, a position she has held since 2007. She serves as faculty for the Administrative Core for the Center of Excellence for Health Disparities at Georgetown University and the Community Engagement and Research Component of Georgetown-Howard Universities Center for Clinical and Translational Science. Ms. Goode is a member of the National External Advisory Board of the Center for Health Equity Intervention Research at the University of Massachusetts, School of Medicine and the Multicultural Council of the Association of University Centers on Disabilities. Ms. Goode received a B.S. from the District of Columbia Teachers College and an M.A. from George Washington University.

Dr. Rebecca S. Salon, Appointee for Member, President’s Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities

Dr. Rebecca S. Salon is Project Director at the National Center on Leadership for the Employment and Economic Advancement of People with Disabilities, established by the National Disability Institute, and Program Specialist at the D.C. Department on Disability Services, positions she has held since 2013, respectively. Dr. Salon was an independent consultant from 2007 to 2012 and held numerous positions at the Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Institute from 1987 to 2007, including serving as Director from 2004 to 2007. She was a member of the boards of Shared Support of Maryland and the Maryland Coalition for Inclusive Education. Dr. Salon received a B.A. from the State University of New York at Albany and an M.S.Ed and Ph.D. from Syracuse University.