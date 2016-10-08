Under Secretary Sewall Travels to Massachusetts

Washington, DC - Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Sarah Sewall will travel to Boston, Cambridge, Medford, and Worcester, Massachusetts October 11-14.

Under Secretary Sewall will meet with the Boston Police Department to discuss their innovative approaches to community outreach and highlight their partnership with the Department of State. She will also meet with resettled refugees at the International Institute of New England. In Cambridge, the Under Secretary will discuss challenges in strengthening civilian protection in armed conflict with students and faculty at Harvard Law School.

In Medford, the Under Secretary will deliver remarks at the Fletcher School at Tufts University on “Why Civilian Security Matters for National Security.” She will also travel to Worcester to deliver a public lecture at Clark University on “Issues and Careers at the Nexus of Human Rights and Security.”