NOSC San Antonio Command Master Chief Relieved

Norfolk, Virginia - CAPT Andrew Bishop, Commanding Officer, Navy Operational Support Center San Antonio, Texas, relieved Command Master Chief Jermaine Rawls of his duties as Command Master Chief, due to loss of confidence and his ability to continue to serve effectively as member of the command triad.

Command Master Chief Rawls failed to demonstrate the exemplary conduct expected of those in command leadership positions.



YNC Jesse Castro, NOSC San Antonio, has assumed the senior enlisted leader position.



Rawls became NOSC San Antonio command master chief in September 2014. He has been reassigned to Navy Research Medical Unit, San Antonio, Texas.