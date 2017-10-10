Fender bender to remember

It happened on October 9, 1992 in the town of Peekskill, NY. Eighteen-year old Michelle Knapp's 1982 Chevy Malibu was in a fender bender to remember that made headlines around the world, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The car was parked in her driveway when she heard a very loud crash. It had been hit by a 26 and a half-pound meteorite that put a very big hole in the car's trunk and then buried itself in the ground.

The event is still making news. The car, a true classic, if there ever was one, is on its way to Paris where it will be put on display at France's national natural history museum, commemorating the 25th Anniversary of the event.