Free air and water at California service stations

Sacramento, California - If you didn’t buy petrol at the California service station, well, start tossing coins into the ol’ machine. Otherwise, you can head inside the gas shack and say you fueled up and need some air or water - for free.

Gas stations must provide free air, water and the use of a tire gauge to those who purchased fuel under a California law passed in 1999, said Steve Lyle, a state spokesman. Legislators wanted to ensure vehicles roll along safely.

Operators can flip a switch or give you tokens or coins.

The state’s Division of Measurement Standards can cite violators with a $250 fine. To make a complaint, go to the state agency’s online site: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/dms/consumercomplaint.html and http://apps4.cdfa.ca.gov/AirWaterComplaint/