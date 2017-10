Beer-proof footwear

Imperial, California - Just in time for Oktoberfest, German retailer43einhalb is offering sneakers that it describes as "puke and beer repellent."

The Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC] reports that the new, leather-topped sneakers, produced by footwear giant Adidas, were inspired by lederhosen, the traditional Bavarian leather pants that are a common sight at Munich's annual beer party.