Hip-hop hoopster

Imperial, California - For those who can't get enough of the continually updated listings in the Guinness Book of World Records, here's a new one that will have you wondering: how did he do that?

A basketball-loving California bunny, who goes by the name of Bini, has set the record for the greatest number of slam-dunks that any rabbit has sunk in a minute. The little lagamorph - that's the Latin name for a rabbit - dunked his tiny basketball into his tiny basketball hoop seven times in 60 seconds.