Record season

Washington, DC - Apparently, it is the season for setting new Guinness World Record, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The healthcare company, USANA, assembled 893 people in white coats to earn the title of the most people dressed as scientists. A Canadian beekeeper won the record for "a bee beard" by letting thousands of bees cover his face and torso for more than an hour. And, an exercise aficionado in Massachusetts set the Guinness record for the most pull-ups in one hour.