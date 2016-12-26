Almond Crusted Chicken

Rochester, Minnesota - Give this chicken recipe a try over the holidays! Almonds add crunch and nutrition to your same old chicken/Possible addition to salads for lunch/dinner. Learn how to make a savory, crunchy almond crust for boneless, skinless chicken breasts.

Each Thursday one of the 100+ tasty video recipes from the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program is featured on the Mayo Clinic News Network, just in time for you to try at the weekend. You can also have the recipes delivered via the Mayo Clinic App.

Created by the executive wellness chef and registered dietitians at the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program. Find more recipes and other healthy-living insights on the Mayo Clinic App.

Ingredients

3/4 cup ground almonds 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon dry thyme 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon pepper 1/2 cup skim milk 4 boneless, skinless, chicken breast, 4 ounces each 1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions

Heat oven to 400 F. Lightly coat a baking sheet with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, combine the ground almonds, flour, thyme, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Pour the milk in a separate medium-sized bowl. Coat each chicken breast in the almond mixture, then into the milk, and back into the almond mixture, and place on the baking sheet.

Preheat a nonstick saute pan on medium-high heat, and add the olive oil to the pan. Once the pan is hot, place the chicken breasts in the pan and reduce heat to medium. Sear the chicken breasts on one side until they are golden brown, then sear on the other side for 1 minute. Place chicken back on the greased baking sheet and bake in the oven for about 10 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHIy6nZCvII