Washington, DC - The search for thoughtful and meaningful gifts just got a whole lot easier. Send a gift in honor of someone you love through the Red Cross and bring hope to those who need it most.
This holiday season, your gift can help people who have lost their home to a flood or wildfire, offer support to veterans readjusting to civilian life, and protect children from life-threatening illnesses with vaccinations.
With your gift of $125 or more, we’ll send you this tumbler to say “thank you” for your generosity.
Choose a gift with meaning:
- Vaccinations for 250 children ($250), to bring life-saving protection from preventable diseases.
- Full day in an emergency shelter for 3 people ($150), to provide families who have lost everything with meals, blankets, personal hygiene supplies and a safe place to sleep.
- Help where it’s needed most ($125), to support urgent needs and save the day when the next emergency strikes, whether it's a home burning down from a fire to a lifesaving blood transfusion.
- Therapy Support Programs for 10 wounded heroes ($80), to help members of the military and veterans at medical facilities feel at home with basic essentials and toiletries.
I hope you’ll keep in mind the thousands of families in need and make a gift that truly makes a difference. When you make a gift of $125 or more we’ll send you a free Red Cross tumbler to say "thank you" for your support.