Governor Brown in Brussels: "Everybody Has to Be All In" on Climate Action

Brussels, Belgium - Closing out his final day in Brussels, Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. participated in a discussion hosted by one of the largest American policy institutions in Europe – the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) – for a discussion on California's local and global efforts to fight climate change.

"We're up against an existential threat that's going to change societies and economies and our whole way of being. Everybody has to be all in," said Governor Brown. "This is not the time to go into your bunker. It's a time for dialogue and discussion."

The GMF regularly hosts world leaders in Brussels and today's event featured a conversation with Governor Brown moderated by Dr. Ian Lesser, GMF vice president for foreign policy and executive director of the Brussels office.

Later, Governor Brown discussed the threat of climate change to the world's oceans and marine life with European Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Karmenu Vella. Last year, Governor Brown launched the International Alliance to Combat Ocean Acidification – a partnership of jurisdictions around the world committed to protecting coastal communities and economies from the threat of rising ocean acidity.

Tomorrow in Oslo, Norway, Governor Brown will meet with the country’s Prime Minister and Minister of Climate and Environment and will convene scientists from the world's top national science academies to discuss how scientists and policymakers can more effectively translate the latest climate research into meaningful action.

The Governor will then travel to Bonn, Germany, where he will serve as Special Advisor for States and Regions at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP23). On Saturday, Governor Brown will join fellow America’s Pledge co-founder United Nations Special Envoy for Cities and Climate Change Michael Bloomberg to discuss the ongoing efforts of U.S. cities, states and businesses to support the Paris Agreement goals, join business leaders in a panel discussion on decarbonizing the economy, and host a signing ceremony to welcome another U.S. state to the Under2 Coalition.