Governor Brown Issues Statement on Republican Tax Proposal

Sacramento, California - Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. issued the following statement on the Republican tax proposal released today:

“The hurried tax proposal unveiled by Congress today transfers income from individuals and families to large and powerful corporate structures. This is bad economic policy and bad for the American people.”

Last week, Governor Brown sent a letter calling on California's 14 House Republicans to do what's right for California and their constituents and held a media call with New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to discuss the potentially devastating impacts of the proposed elimination of state and local tax deductions.