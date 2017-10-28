First Lady Melania Trump Announces Halloween at the White House 2017

Washington, DC - On Monday, October 30, 2017, the White House will open the South Lawn to ghosts and goblins of all ages.

Gates will be open from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM to schoolchildren and parents from over 20 Maryland, Virginia, and District of Columbia schools, as well as military families and community organizations.

During this event, trick-or-treaters will enjoy seeing the South Portico decorated in spider webs, creating a festive look and feel. There will also be bats and orange pumpkins with profiles of past presidents. Fog will fill the air, and the trees and south facade will be lit with different colors throughout the night.

The President and First Lady will hand out cookies created by the White House Pastry Kitchen, as well as Presidential M&M’s and other candies. Various departments and agencies such as the United States Secret Service, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Federal Emergency Management Agency, National Park Service, and the Department of Education will also be on hand to give out various items and participate in the festivities.

Please note the following items are not allowed on the White House grounds:

Aerosols of any kind

Animals (except guide dogs)

Any pointed object

Backpacks (oversized)

Balloons

Beverages of any kind

Duffle bags and/or suitcases

Electric stun guns

Fireworks / firecrackers

Food of any kind

Guns / ammunition

Insulated metal containers

Knives of any kind

Mace

Selfie sticks

Smoking (including e-cigarettes)

Tablets (including iPads)

Toy weapons of any kind

Water bottles

The Secret Service reserves the right to prohibit any other personal items. However, strollers, wheelchairs, umbrellas (no metal tips), and cameras are permitted. All items needed for medical purposes will be permitted on the tour (such as wheelchairs, electric scooters, glucose tablets, and EpiPens). Please identify and explain all items needed for medical purposes to Secret Service agents upon arrival.

In the event of inclement weather, the event may be cancelled. Please call the 24-hour information line at (202) 456-7041 to check on the status of the event.